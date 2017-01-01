Signed in as:
I am a Licensed Natural Hair Care Stylist. My passion is to promote and maintain healthy hair. I enjoy what I do!
I specialize in:
- Feed In Braids
- Loc Maintenance
- Box Braids
- Crochet
- Natural Hair Styles
- Braided UPDOS
- Installations (Sew-Ins)
18505 Statesville Road A-5 13, Cornelius, North Carolina 28031, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
You will not be charged if you cancel at least 24 hours before your appointment starts. Otherwise, you will be charged 50% of service price for late cancellations and 100% for no shows.